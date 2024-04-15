Hundreds gather to support teen injured in Glendale hit-and-run
Family and friends gathered on Sunday to show support for the 13-year-old injured on Thursday in a hit-and-run in Glendale.
Family and friends gathered on Sunday to show support for the 13-year-old injured on Thursday in a hit-and-run in Glendale.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
Mark Pope wasn't Kentucky's first choice. But for the fans packing the stands at Rupp Arena Sunday, he was the right choice.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
Augusta National’s famed stretch of golf holes turned into a nightmare for a trio of contenders.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
The $21.8 million franchise tag is a powerful motivator.
Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen complained about the quality of MLB's baseball after struggling in his outing versus the Los Angeles Angels.
The Knicks, after a season marred by a rash of brutal injuries, weren’t going to run from any smoke or worry about ducking any potentially difficult postseason matchups.
The 2020 Cup Series champion hadn't won since Talladega in October of 2022.
At 27, Scottie Scheffler joins of an exclusive club of two-time Masters winners.
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
More than 50,000 shoppers say its 'soft, not scratchy' wireless support is a revelation.
Neal Shipley, a graduate student at Ohio State, spent Sunday at Augusta National walking with none other than Tiger Woods.
The A-line silhouette is universally complimentary with 27,000 rave reviews ... and it has pockets!
Big tech was back in favor with investors last week, despite a hot inflation report guaranteeing higher for longer interest rates.
Car insurance rates are rising faster than in the last 47 years, and its due to all kinds of reasons including more claims and expensive parts among others
'We'll deal with that Monday,' Dana White said about Arman Tsarukyan appearing to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.