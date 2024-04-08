Hundreds gather in shared wonder to watch partial solar eclipse at College of the Desert

Hundreds gathered Monday at College of the Desert to turn their eyes skyward and witness the partial solar eclipse, during which roughly 50% of the sun was covered by the moon.

“This doesn’t happen every day,” said Amira Elsenousy, an adjunct professor of astronomy at COD, whose son and daughter were also there to watch at the main campus in Palm Desert. “Three big objects (the sun, the moon and the Earth) are moving and lining up, and we are observing that this is happening. That’s our job in this community — to share.”

“Your college, your community,” said Ahmed ElShafie, an associate professor of physics and astronomy, with a grin.

More than an hour before the eclipse reached its peak, dozens of people began trickling into the viewing party to make use of the three telescopes and solar filters provided by the School of Mathematics and Science. While a few staff members acknowledged they hadn’t foreseen the high turnout and were slightly worried about the limited number of solar eclipse glasses available, this did not discourage the sense of awe and generosity felt by attendees. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

“Everybody’s been sharing and asking, ‘Oh, did you get a turn on the telescope?’” said Abigail Babasa, an engineering student at the college. “There’s other devices that people are passing around and it’s just increased the sense of community.”

Ella Wuster, 4, tries to locate the solar eclipse through protective binoculars at a viewing event Monday on the campus of College of the Desert in Palm Desert.

Indeed, many of the people who came by said they made last-minute day trips to COD with their kids in tow for that very reason.

“It’s beautiful to see how many people are here from all walks of life and cultures,” said Isabel Edena, a student studying business administration. Edena, who was accompanied by her friend, Juan Chavez, and her two elementary-aged children, Scarlette and Zion, said she wanted them to witness a historic moment in time.

“I’m excited, and I’m also scared because I think the sun is going to explode,” Scarlette said, giggling and smiling while she sat in a grassy area near the science building. The fifth-grader added that she looked forward to sharing her experience with her friends at school later that day.

Nearby, Mohammed Moussaoui, who celebrated his 11th birthday just three days prior, shyly approached a cluster of younger children from Doves Landing School to offer his pair of solar eclipse glasses so they, too, could safely enjoy the eclipse. (His father, Ali, is a professor of physics at COD.)

College of the Desert professor Ali Moussaoui watches his son Mohammad, 11, look through a telescope during a solar eclipse watch party Monday at COD's Palm Desert campus.

Others, like Eugene and Cheri Wells — self-proclaimed snowbirds who spend six months out of the year in Desert Hot Springs — came well-prepared with their lawn chairs. At the age of 91, Eugene remarked that Monday’s event marked the third solar eclipse event he recalls attending.

"You don’t see this every day,” he said. “God gives us different ways to enjoy out of the ordinary events,” he said. “I’m impressed by how much is done in this area so that we know how we can do the things that he has provided for us.”

Even COD staff made it out to the eclipse-watching party. While in line to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse from one of the telescopes, Octavio Vazquez, a groundskeeper at the college, said it’s a special experience that’s meant to be shared among families and children.

“I believe it’s one of the few times that I’ll be able — well, I won’t have another opportunity — to witness something historic,” he said in Spanish. “It doesn't happen very often, at least here in California, but at least we got this chance. It's just something very important.”

College of the Desert adjunct astronomy professor Amira Elsenousy adjusts a telescope for viewing the partial solar eclipse Monday at College of the Desert in Palm Desert.

As the college’s STEM faculty made their way through the throngs of onlookers to ensure attendees all had a chance to view the solar eclipse with proper eyewear, Dan Manaloto — a veteran student studying agriculture — instead, took in the buzzing environment in front of him with admiration.

“Look at all these people: young people and senior citizens, too. It’s just so good to mingle with the community in this beautiful weather," he said. "Wow, look at them.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Hundreds gather to watch solar eclipse at College of the Desert