Hundreds gather at Rockford Walmart to remember 18-year-old victim of fatal stabbing

Hundreds of people gathered outside a Rockford Walmart Saturday to remember Jason Jenkins, an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed at the store earlier this week.

“We need to remember that Jason was an amazing brother,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara told the crowd. “And we will not forget him. Jason was an amazing son. And we will not forget him. We need to think that Jason was a worker. And we will not forget him. We need to think that Jason was a scholar and a student. And we will not forget him.”

Jenkins, of Rockford, was stabbed in the back about 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, while he was working inside the Walmart at 3849 Northridge Drive. He was taken to a local hospital where he died later that night.

People attending a candlelight vigil for Jason Jenkins, 18, of Rockford, release balloons Saturday, March 30, 2024, in the parking lot of Walmart, 3849 Northridge Drive in Rockford. Jenkins was fatally stabbed while he was working in the store Sunday, March 24.

More: Police: Homicide suspect sought treatment before 'unthinkable' attack at Rockford Walmart

Those who knew Jenkins said they’ll remember his quick wit, sense of humor and willingness to help others. He was excited to graduate from high school this year and further his education.

“He was so sweet and funny,” said former classmate Jayla Turner.

Turner, 17, was with Jenkins and a group of friends a couple hours before he died.

“We were running around the store acting like fools,” Turner said. “We were having a great time. Then, we left.”

Dozens of people who attended Saturday’s vigil wore orange, Jenkins’ favorite color. Hundreds of white and orange balloons were released in his honor.

“I know Jason was loved,” Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said. “By all of you being here today, it shows me just how much you cared for Jason.”

Tonya Kane, a co-worker of Jenkins, agreed as she watched the crowd outside the store Saturday night grow larger and larger.

“There’s a lot of love here,” she said.

Kane was getting to know Jenkins before he was killed. The driven young man enjoyed being around his co-workers, she said, and believed hard work would take him places in life.

“I’d come into work, and we’d fist-bump every day and he'd smile,” she said. “I’ll never forget him.”

Jenkins' family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money in Jason's memory to help Jason's twin brother, Jasper, attend college.

"As we grieve the loss of Jason, we come together to support his twin brother, Jasper, a talented and determined young man who is on the cusp of embarking on his college journey as he prepares to graduate from Auburn High School," the GoFundMe page states. "Jason’s greatest desire was to see Jasper flourish and chase his dreams, and we are committed to ensuring that his wish lives on.

Police arrested 28-year-old Timothy Carter at the scene. He faces first-degree murder charges.

Carter, of Cabery, told police he unsuccessfully sought mental health treatment at Rosecrance and UW-SwedishAmerican Hospital before the attack.

Jim Hagerty writes news stories for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 'We will not forget him': Vigil held to remember slain Rockford teen