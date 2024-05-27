Hundreds gather in Rockford for Memorial Day ceremony

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Communities across West Michigan and the country held parades and ceremonies on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

In Rockford, hundreds came out to Rockford Cemetery to remember and honor those who died while in service to the country.

The ceremony included performances by the American Legion Post 102 Color Guard, the Rockford High School band and the Kent County Veterans Honor Guard. The names of the servicemen and women who recently passed were read and the American Legion bell rang for each name.

“Today, we honor those who fought and died to keep our nation free. But the cost of freedom is not limited to those who do not come home. We need to honor the generations of Americans brave enough and patriotic enough to run toward the sound of gunfire,” Bob Becker, U.S. veteran and Kent County Honor Guard member, said. “Their stories of heroism, of sacrifice, of patriotism, remind us of what is best in ourselves, and they teach our children what is best about America.”

Flowers were also placed at grave sites of America’s fallen heroes as a tribute to Decoration Day.

