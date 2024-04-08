Hundreds gather at Kleman Plaza in Tallahassee to watch the Great American Eclipse

Juliana Stevens, a third grader at Ruediger Elementary School, said she was extremely excited to see the eclipse Monday with her mom and brother at Kleman Plaza in downtown Tallahassee.

Standing near the entrance to the Challenger Learning Center, she said she learned in school that during an eclipse, it gets dark outside.

"I'm excited because it's going to get dark," the giddy student said. "And I get to go to sleep. I'm going to lay on the ground."

A shot of the solar eclipse taken in Tallahassee on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, her mom had to break the bad news to her.

Tallahassee didn't get a total view of the Great North American Solar Eclipse, so it didn't get really dark outside, but a partial view still drew hundreds to the Challenger Learning Center's viewing event.

Arrington Porter of Jacksonville, a student at Florida A&M University, said he has loved astronomy since he was a kid. He took every opportunity he could to look up at the sky with a pair of solar glasses and his camera that was set up with a special filter.

"I grew up reading books in the library about the stars, the planets and just space in general, and at one point I wanted to be an astronaut," Porter told the Tallahassee Democrat. "This is something I have been in love with since I was a kid."

Mia Moore, 5, looks through a telescope at the solar eclipse at Kleman Plaza on Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024.

People of all ages and backgrounds came out. Some ate fresh popcorn while watching the celestial show play out. Others lay flat on the ground in eclipse viewing glasses so they didn't miss a moment.

In the warm weather, some viewers bought snow cones to stay cool, and those who camped out longer sat in lawn chairs eating barbeque from Big D's BBQ.

Another sky watcher, Ryan Ash, said he picked up backyard astronomy as a hobby a few years ago after checking out a telescope from the public library and viewing constellations at home. He watched through a pinhole viewer he built with an empty box of Huggies diapers.

"There's like a thousand ways to make these things and I have two toddlers at home so we had plenty of diaper boxes sitting around," Ash said, laughing. "I am very excited about this eclipse today. It is very special."

Emmy Savage, 5, clad in a T-shirt with art of planets in the solar system, attended with her big sister Lucia. She said she thought the eclipse looked awesome after seeing it through a telescope.

Challenger Center flight directors Lake Stewart, left, and Travis Coombs post for a photo during the solar eclipse at Kleman Plaza on Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024.

"My art teacher told me about the eclipse today and I learned that the moon goes in front of the sun," Savage said of her knowledge about the celestial science.

Inside the center, children and adults alike made alternative viewing glasses with paper plates and designed them with crayons and markers. Staff members aired a live stream of the eclipse from NASA inside the planetarium dome.

Nan and Mark Hillis have lived in a condo across from the center for some years and frequently visit for its movies and shows. While Nan has seen an eclipse before, the event was a first for Mark.

"I've never seen an eclipse before and this is my first and I am very excited," Mark Hillis said, holding hands with his wife. "The next one is in 20 years, and I might not be around for that one, so I'm glad I could catch it today."

Micah Roberts, 11, and his family members watch the solar eclipse at Kleman Plaza on Monday afternoon, April 8, 2024.

Beth McBride grew up near Huntsville, Alabama, where her father worked on the early Apollo space programs. She says she takes astronomy very seriously, especially since she is a sailor who watches the skies often, but not this year's eclipse.

"There are a lot of people who think that this is the beginning of the end times and that human sacrifices will start any minute now," McBride said, donning a tinfoil hat she made herself decorated with a button that said, "Too bad ignorance isn't painful."

"Crazy stuff but it's just a joke. We have a reason to smile and laugh today; I just wanted to add to that."

Alaijah Brown can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 2024 solar eclipse: Hundreds gather at Kleman Plaza in Tallahassee