Hundreds gather to honor slain New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare

Mar. 27—ALBUQUERQUE — About 1,000 people, many dressed in the colors of law enforcement, attended a funeral service on Wednesday to honor a New Mexico State Police officer killed in the line of duty near Tucumcari.

Justin Hare, 35, was praised during the event at the Legacy Church as a dedicated public servant who was loved by family members, friends and his comrades.

Hare died March 15 "helping and protecting others, protecting New Mexicans," said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, one of an array of speakers at the funeral.

Those who worked with Hare said he was a bit of a rebel, a loving dad and friend and a man they could always count on to get the job done, even on his days off.

He was called a warrior, a hero and, affectionately, a "road dog" by his fellow officers.

Prosecutors have accused Jaremy Alexander Smith, 33, of Marion, S.C., of shooting and killing Hare when the officer stopped in response to a call of a motorist needing help with a flat tire near Tucumcari.

Smith, who remains behind bars, faces federal charges of carjacking resulting in death and shooting a firearm. He may face life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted, according to federal prosecutors.

The two-hour plus memorial service included a video presentation showcasing moments from Hare's personal and professional life, a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps and an aerial flyover of respect.

