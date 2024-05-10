Hundreds of gallons of sewage spilled in Cobb County tributary and into 2 storm drains
More than 300 gallons were spilled into a Cobb County tributary on Thursday night, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said.
Officials said the spill happened at 9:40 p.m. and lasted for 30 minutes before crews were able to make repairs.
Officials said the sewage overflow occurred at an address on the 2800 block of Paces Ferry Road in Vinings.
Crews spread lime over the sod and vegetation that was affected by the spill, according to the news release.
The sewage flowed into two storm drains that enter a tributary to Vinings Branch.
Crews did not see any dead fish near the area of the spill, officials said.
