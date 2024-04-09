Hundreds flock to The Market Common to watch solar eclipse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — On Monday, many gathered along the Grand Strand to watch the solar eclipse.

Around 3 p.m., the sky got a little darker in the Market Common.

Local business employees, residents, and visitors gathered in one of the grassy fields near Farrow parkway to watch the eclipse. Many brought lawn chairs, some sat along fountains, and others simply sat on the lawn to watch the eclipse.

Unfortunately, not everyone was able to get glasses from the Market Common office.

Dawn Moore, co-owner, of Nouveau Derme Aesthetic Centre, talked about what they did when the Market Common office ran out of glasses.

“Co-owner Jameson just stepped out,” Moore said. “He went to the Market Common office; they were out of them so he went to the grocery store to get us some glasses so we could see what we could see this afternoon. We have it on our calendar, so we’ll make sure we pop out and watch it.”

The marketing coordinator for the Market Common, Kristen Campe, said their office supplied over 100 solar glasses. Campe said the office opened at 8 a.m. and they sold out of glasses in 45 minutes.

Dawn Moore, co-owner, of Nouveau Derme Aesthetic Centre talked about potential eclipse affects.

“The sun is your worst enemy with your skin, period,” Moore said. “We tell everybody if you could do one thing wear your sunscreen, you’ll stay younger much longer. So, I don’t think, I don’t know the eclipse, I mean I think that’s more just for your eyes, though. Definitely, definitely don’t go being silly and looking at it without glasses on.”

Marketing coordinator for the Market Common, Kristen Campe, said this was no organized event, but estimated a couple hundred people would be in the area to view the eclipse.

Campe said Market Common restaurants and shops were open all day.

* * *

Jackie LiBrizzi is a multimedia journalist at News13. Jackie is originally from Hamilton, New Jersey, and was raised in Piedmont, South Carolina. Jackie joined the News13 team in June 2023 after she graduated as a student-athlete from the University of South Carolina in May 2023. Follow Jackie on X, formerly Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, and read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.