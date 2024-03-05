Hundreds of explosions, massive fire reported at building in Detroit suburb: What we know

Hundreds of explosions were heard for more than an hour in a Detroit suburb Monday night as emergency crews worked to put out a massive fire.

The explosions and fire happened Monday night at a business building that housed Select Distributors in Clinton Township, Michigan, a suburb located about 22 miles northeast of Detroit.

The Clinton Township police said area residents and businesses were evacuated.

The fire was reported to be under control by 11 p.m. Monday, but the cleanup for the explosions and fire has continued through Tuesday morning.

Here's what to know about the fire.

Nashville plane crash: 5 people dead after single-engine plane crashes along interstate

Where were the Clinton Township explosions?

A plume of fire is captured in a screenshot from the area of 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck in Clinton Township.

The fire and explosions began in a building that housed Select Distributors, police said, a supplier that reportedly houses nitrous oxide tanks, as well as novelty items and general merchandise.

The scene and the investigation is currently ongoing, under the jurisdiction of the Clinton Township Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Clinton Township Police are assisting.

Residents up to 10 miles away in Macomb Township, Michigan reported reported hearing loud bangs that persisted for more than an hour. Smoke and flames could be seen for miles.

Were there any injuries?

A fiery explosion was reported at the Select Distributors plant at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck in Clinton Township.

A firefighter had a minor injury during the response, and a bystander also suffered an injury and was transported to a local hospital, Clinton Township police said.

Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said the firefighter was injured when an object went through the windshield of the fire truck.

Both a police and a fire vehicle were also hit and damaged by exploding projectile cannisters.

Social media captures fire, expulsions

Massive fire at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck tonight in Macomb County. Thought it was a fireworks show from the distance. pic.twitter.com/JmF5fsiSxV — Kurt Nagl (@kurt_nagl) March 5, 2024

NEW: Bob Cannon, Clinton twp supervisor tells me this: “We have our public safety as well as other public safety departments helping us with the issue. Encouraging people to stay far away and in their homes as ashes blowing.” pic.twitter.com/6WwsRG7sp9 — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) March 5, 2024

Most visual explosions of the night behind Groesbeck.



Been going on for 45 minutes now, power flickered on and off during this video. @macombdaily #Macomb #ClintonTownship #groesbeck pic.twitter.com/GEPDuCqpUt — Jarrett Maki (@JRNMaki) March 5, 2024

Did the fire affect the air quality in Clinton Township?

Cannon said at about 11:15 p.m. Monday that the fire was under control − "that's the good part. (But) I'm concerned about the smoke and the particles going on in the air."

About 30 minutes later, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said preliminary findings from air quality tests determined there was smoke, but nothing hazardous.

Testing was mostly west of Groesbeck, as the wind was pushing smoke westerly and semi-northerly, he said.

Hackel said people with smoke allergies or issues with breathing may want to find shelter or a different location to stay if they are bothered by smoke while inside their homes in the immediate area.

He said the county's emergency management assisted with air quality testing and remained on the scene. He said dust or particles on the ground will be tested if need be.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Explosions, fire at Clinton Township building near Detroit: Videos