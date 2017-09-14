Hundreds Of Dogs And Cats Are Evacuating Storm-Hit Florida In Search Of Homes

Dogs and cats packed vehicles at the Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday as local shelter workers tried to fit them on a northeast-bound flight.

Nearly 200 dogs and cats are heading to new lives in the Northeast this week after being pulled from storm-hit shelters in South Florida where four-legged refugees are continuing to pour in needing homes, authorities there say.

At Palm Beach International Airport, a van full of cats and three city buses filled with dogs pulled onto the tarmac Wednesday morning. Animal rescue workers hoped the animals would be able to board a flight to shelters in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The flight, funded by the ASPCA and performed by Wings of Rescue, was one of several slated this week by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of West Palm Beach.

“By moving these animals out, it’s definitely going to allow us some more space to help the new pets coming in,” Elizabeth Harfmann, community outreach manager for PBC Animal Care and Control, told HuffPost. She stressed that they started running out of shelter space before Irma even made landfall.

“We had close to 100 that came in before the storm,” she said, noting there were “people just bringing them into the shelter because they were evacuating and not taking their pets with them.”

In the other instances, animals were found abandoned outside their homes, some tied to trees or cars.

View photos Donna, a Great Dane, is called over for a group shot in front of the plane. (HuffPost/Nina Golgowski) More

“So we had to send a whole team of officers out to round up dogs and cats that were left behind,” she said.

Fortunately for anyone who lost a pet during the storm, their pet should still be in local shelters for pick-up.

“When [animal shelters] see a storm coming, they want to get in, pull animals out of the shelters that are already ready for adoption, so that lost pets have a place to go for people to come get them,” said Rich Anderson, executive director of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

That lesson was learned following Hurricane Katrina, when pets lost in the storm were rounded up and moved out of state, he said.

“The people not only lost their homes, but they also lost their pets,” Anderson said. “So today, you see everybody’s effort is to keep the lost animals in their community so that they can be reunited with their families.”

On Wednesday, only 29 dogs were able to fit on the plane. None of the cats were able to snag a seat.

The workers had expected to fit more animals during their first flight on Wednesday, they said, but the larger dogs’ crates took up more room than expected.

View photos Dogs prepare to fly northeast after being evacuated out of South Florida shelters (HuffPost/Nina Golgowski) More