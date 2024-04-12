Hundreds in the dark after storms hit Southwest & Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thunderstorms surged through Southwest and Central Virginia with strong wind gusts on April 11 knocking power out for hundreds of Appalachian Power customers overnight. Now, more than 3,000 customers are waking up in the dark across Virginia on Friday morning.

According to the AEP outage map, the majority of outages in our region are currently in Montgomery County with 804 customers, and in Roanoke County with 746 customers without service.

Several small outages have sparked across Southwest and Central Virginia including:

Amherst County: 140

Bedford County: 245

Buchanan County: 518

Franklin County: 260

Giles County: 139

Patrick County: 462

Roanoke County: 737

AEP is reminding residents to have emergency kits ready to go when losing service, and if a power line is down, assume it is live and do not touch it.

To check the status of a power outage in your area, visit the AEP website. All power outages can be reported by calling 888-710-4237, or entering a report here.

