Hundreds of Coffee Products Recalled Nationwide for Potential Botulism

The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that Snapchill LLC out of Green Bay, WI, is recalling all canned coffee products out of concern the company’s current manufacturing process could lead to the growth and production of botulinum toxin, a deadly toxin. The company failed to file its process for manufacturing with the FDA.

The coffee products are low-acid foods requiring a specific canning process to prevent botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can result from consuming a product with botulinum toxin. To date, there have been no illnesses reported.

How To Identify the Recalled Canned Coffees

The canned coffees were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations. They were also sold directly online from Snapchill, although to date, the company’s website makes no mention of the voluntary recall.

The canned coffees were sold under various roaster and brand names in can sizes ranging from 7 ounces to 12 ounces. The FDA lists the specific products, over 250 of them, that fall under the recall.

There are over 100 brand names associated with the recall. All products contain the language “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” under the nutrition facts panel on the can. The recall is for all products on the list, regardless of purchase date or expiration date.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled canned coffee should either destroy the products or return them to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a full refund. Snapchill is offering full refunds with appropriate proof of purchase, including a picture of the product(s) being destroyed. For more information or to request a refund, consumers can contact Compliance@snapchill.com or call (920) 632-6018, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (CDT).

For more information on botulism, including symptoms, visit the CDC botulism information page.



