Hundreds of child pornography images possibly found on USB at Yukon AT&T store

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was charged Wednesday after a USB was found at an AT&T store in Yukon which had hundreds of images containing child pornography, according to court documents.

A search warrant stated that a report of possible child pornography was made on September 28th from within an AT&T store at 1600 Garth Brooks Boulevard.

A worker for Asurion which according to their website is a tech-fixing company that partners with major carriers like AT&T reported it.

That worker said he found a USB connected to the printer in the tech repair station, according to the affidavit. It said that he and another employee wanted to see whose USB it was so they plugged it into a computer.

Documents allege that the employee told police he found a name within the USB that read Josh Warner. Warner was said to have worked for Asurion and was at that store the day before.

When detectives searched the USB they allegedly found 315 photos and around 376 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children along with personal photos and videos of Warner.

Warner was arrested and booked into Canadian County Jail on March 13th according to jail records.

He was officially charged with aggravated possession of child pornography on March 21st according to court records.

