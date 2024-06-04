Hundreds attend service in Williamsburg for soldier who died in Army training exercise

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Zachary Galli was a beloved son, older brother to two siblings and a partner to his long-term girlfriend. He grew up playing soccer, with a keen interest in sports medicine, later joining the army.

Army 1st Lt. Zachary Galli is remembered by many for always excelling in what he did. This includes his time training as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician.

Galli took part in the ROTC program while studying sports medicine at the University of Virginia, graduating in 2022. At EOD training, Galli would attain the rare designation of “unicorn,” after passing every single test on the first try.

On May 11, Galli died after a training incident in Fort Johnson, Louisiana at the age of 23. The cause of death remains under investigation, with few details released to the public.

Galli was laid to rest by his family in Williamsburg just days before Memorial Day. The family told 10 On Your Side several hundred people attended the service at a packed church. His parents said many of them were friends of Galli — who they never even met before.

WAVY spoke with his parents after a military memorial service for Galli on Thursday, May 30 in Fort Carson, Colorado, where Galli primarily served. His family is stunned by just how many people Galli impacted throughout his life.

“It is extremely touching though for this outpouring of support that we’ve gotten as a family,” his father Mike Galli said. “I mean, some high school friends that that we didn’t even know are coming up from way out of state halfway across the country, to pay their respects to him and hearing the stories that they would share with us that we had no idea about.”

