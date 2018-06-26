Hundreds Attend Wake for New York City Teen Whose Brutal Killing Inspired the #JusticeforJunior Movement

Hundreds of mourners turned out Monday to pay their respects to a New York City teen whose brutal killing has garnered national attention – including from numerous celebrities.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, a 15-year-old who was in the NYPD’s Law Enforcement Explorers program, was dragged out of a bodega in the Bronx and stabbed by gang members on June 20. The attack was captured on surveillance camera footage.

The murder sparked outrage in the community that has built into an online movement. Celebrities including Rihanna and The Game have shared the #JusticeforJunior on social media. Bronx-native Cardi B donated $8,000 to the family’s GoFundMe. NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his wife, actress Lala Anthony, visited Guzman-Feliz’s mother, Leandra Feliz, in her Bronx apartment and stopped by the teen’s vigil set up outside the bodega where he was killed.

On Monday, the line for his wake outside R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home stretched around the block and some people said they stood in line for four hours to see his family inside, ABC 7 reported.

Hundreds of mourners attended the wake of slain Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz on Monday More

#JUSTICEFORJUNIOR This is the line to get into Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s wake-it stretches blocks - with NYPD securing the area. pic.twitter.com/rUliYgpEOz — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) June 25, 2018

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted that Guzman-Feliz had dreams of being an NYPD detective and that officers will “never give up on him”. Shae said that tips have been flooding in and officers were making significant progress in the investigation.

In the Bronx on 6/20, 15-yr-old Junior Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed by the men in the photo (on right). He was never going to give up on his dream of being an NYPD detective & WE’LL NEVER GIVE UP ON HIM. Help us get #JusticeForJunior You can anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0gVAMfmC7f — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) June 23, 2018

So far police have arrested 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez and charged him with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Police have arrested 6 additional suspects in connection to the murder, Jose Muniz, 21, Jose Tavarez, 21, Manuel Rivera, 18, Danel Fernandez, 21 Santiago Rodriguez, 24 and Joniki Martinez, 24. Officers say the investigation is still ongoing.

WANTED: Help us ID the males in this video in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old male which occurred on E.183St in the #Bronx at 11:40pm on Wednesday, June 20. ?? #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/z2SXzhNS1Z — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 22, 2018

Family members have told local news media that they believe Guzman-Feliz’s killing was the result of mistaken identity.