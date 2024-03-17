Hundreds attend funeral procession for fallen Genesee County sergeant

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of family, friends and those who never even met Sergeant Thomas Sanfratello gathered Saturday to pay their respects at his funeral Saturday. Law enforcement from around the region could be seen, with officers coming together to grieve and support one another during this hard time.

“There are some individuals when you hire that you say they are going somewhere, Tommy was one of them. He was extremely reliable, knowledgeable, competent and well respected among all law enforcement agencies across New York. These are comments that aren’t only coming from me, but they’re coming from people he worked with,” said Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron, Jr.

Sergeant Sanfratello was only 54 years old when he died in the line of duty after suffering a “medical event” during an altercation at Batavia Downs.

Those that knew the 32-year veteran of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office best say he died doing what came natural to him, protecting the citizens of Genesee County.

“Tom passed doing what he loved to do. No greater love can a man show than that. That he would lay his life down for his friends,” said the pastor at the funeral.

The funeral procession began at Genesee Community College, with the hearse carrying Sanfratello traveling to St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Sanfratello earned numerous recognitions for his service and dedication to his work including being awarded deputy of the year twice. While his career speaks volumes it was his family that spoke at the memorial who called him a “superhero”.

“In life he guarded the roads and streets of this county, now in death, he guards the heavenly gates. Rest easy Pop, know the line is held, your job is done. Rest easy, rest in peace,” concluded son Ian Sanfratello.

Sergeant Sanfratello is survived by his son, two daughters, mother, sisters, along with countless other family members. However, if the turn out today was any indication his memory and impact on many individuals will live on for years to come.

