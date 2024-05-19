Hundreds attend burial of Shani Louk, victim of October 7 attack

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Shani Luk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli who was killed while fleeing a music festival on October 7th. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had said on Friday that it had recovered three bodies of hostages, including that of the German-Israeli Shani Louk. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Two days after her body was recovered in the Gaza Strip, hundreds of people attended the funeral of German-Israeli Shani Louk in Israel on Sunday.

Relatives and friends gathered at the funeral in Srigim near the town of Beit Shemesh to bid farewell to the young woman, who was murdered in the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7 last year.

At the time of the unprecedented attack, 22-year-old Louk had been at the Supernova festival in southern Israel along with hundreds of other young people. Her body was taken to the Gaza Strip. A video showing her lifeless body on a terrorist SUV in the streets of Gaza went around the world.

The Israeli military recovered the bodies of Shani Louk and three other hostages from an underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip in a special operation.

According to TV station N12, her mother Ricarda Louk, who comes from Germany, said that the family had said goodbye to Shani's soul seven months ago and mourned her loss. The repatriation of the body had now "completed a circle."

The Israeli army had already announced Louk's death at the end of October.

Ricarda Louk said at the time that a splinter of a skull bone had been found and a DNA sample taken.

If you are injured on this inner skull bone, you can no longer live, the mother said at the time. The parents had already provided the authorities with the necessary DNA comparison material some time ago.

Part of the family lives in the state of Baden-Württemberg in south-western Germany.

