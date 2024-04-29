HUNDREDS ARRESTED: Campuses CRACKDOWN on Protesters as Columbia Gives ULTIMATUM

Congressional reporter Mychael Schnell chats with The Hill’s Julia Manchester about what’s next for congress as they return to Washington. Julia gives an update on the effort to oust Speaker Johnson, a pending deadline to reauthorize the FAA, and how lawmakers are reacting to the escalating college campus protests against the war in Gaza. Julia also touches on the latest in the middle east as Secretary of state Antony Blinken visits the region today and World Central Kitchen restarts their effort in Gaza. Also in your Debrief: DeSantis visits with Trump, Jim Jordan is under increasing pressure over his many investigations, Russia threatens western allies, and a top sports official heads to the hill. Make sure to subscribe to get your Daily Debrief with top headlines from The Hill every weekday. Follow Mychael Schnell, Instagram - @mychaelschnell Twitter / X - @mychaelschnell

View comments