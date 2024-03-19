Hundred-year-old French cycling champion to take part in Olympic torch relay

Charles Coste, a former French Olympic cycling champion, celebrated his 100th birthday last February. In a few months' time, he will be one of the 10,000 torch bearers for Paris 2024.

The torch relay for the Paris Olympics begins in Marseille on 8 May and will finish for the start of the Games on 26 July.

It will pass through 400 towns with 10,000 torch bearers. The oldest of them is Charles Coste who turned 100 on 8 February.

Coste is France's oldest Olympic champion. He won a gold medal at the London 1948 Games in the team pursuit event in track cycling.

He now lives in Bois-Colombes near Paris and in his flat, there is an entire room dedicated to his Olympic memories. His gold medal is in a display case, along with his other awards.

The Olympic champion has forgotten nothing of his victory at the London Games in 1948.

"Being Olympic champion was our dream come true that day," he told RFI's Loreen Duret.

The day was marked by the medal ceremony, which was different from today's ceremony.

"We were on a very small podium. It was hard to keep the four of us together. We were given the medal in a box," Coste explained.

That day, however, there was a slight downside. Charles and his team-mates were deprived of their national anthem.



