Humpback Whales Stun Onlookers With Incredible Triple Breach

Whale watchers off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, were treated to a rare sight last month when three humpback whales performed an incredible triple breach.

On Aug. 17, Edmond Giroux, a passenger with Ocean Explorations Zodiac Whale Cruises, took a video of the whales launching one by one out of the water.

“Get ready, it’s going to be a triple breach!” one of the tour operators can be heard saying as the trio of whales dive down. They then reappear on the horizon as onlookers squeal with excitement.

ABC News tweeted the video on Saturday.

Summary of my thoughts:



Me: [sees top of the whales]

Me: "cool"

Me: "dude stop yelling 'it's gonna be a triple breach' you're ruining the whole moment"

Me: [tolerates shrieking kid]

Me: [watches video for a few more seconds]

Me: "IT'S A TRIPLE BREACH! IT'S A TRIPLE BREACH!" — Birdie Num Nums (@BirdieNumNums_1) September 15, 2018

Woah! The legendary triple breach. I had only heard stories. 30/10 triple perfection. — whalefact (@awhalefact) September 15, 2018

