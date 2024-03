VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young humpback whale washed ashore at the Oceanfront early Sunday morning.

Virginia Beach police have the stretch of beach between 24th Street and 25th Street taped off.

A member of the stranding team said they plan to perform a necropsy Monday to determine the cause of death.

