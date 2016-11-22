Humpback takes Manhattan

There are countless things to do in New York City, from Broadway musicals to fine dining — and now you can add whale watching to that list.

Over the past week, dozens of people have reported sightings of a humpback whale swimming around the Hudson River, covering the distance from the George Washington Bridge to the Statue of Liberty, approximately 12 miles.

Though the Atlantic Ocean is home to plenty of humpbacks that have, in recent years, made appearances in the New York area, the stretch of river that flows between New York City and New Jersey is an unusual hangout for these majestic mammals.

U.S. Coast Guard officials have observed that the humpback does not appear to be hurt or sick, leading some wildlife experts to suggest that, like many foodies, the whale made its way to Manhattan in search of a good meal — in this case, a menhaden, or bunker.

“Oftentimes in the past, when we have seen these animals in and around these waters, we become concerned that they are sick or injured because they are not typically found here,” Howard Rosenbaum, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Ocean Giants program, told CBS News. “So far with the images we have seen, we don’t have reason to believe that.”





It’s unclear how long the humpback will hang around the Hudson, but the Coast Guard has notified mariners in the meantime to be on the lookout for the city’s celebrity guest.

