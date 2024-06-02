Humidity and triple digits to start week, severe weather still possible

The heat is on, at least for the week's start.

Triple-digits are expected to return to Abilene and parts of the Big Country and Concho Valley Tuesday after a week of cooler, more seasonal weather.

The setting sun illuminates a fountain in Tittle Lake July 10, 2020.

Thunderstorms and their accompanying rain had been the dominant feature for the previous week's weather, but as heat returns, some rain could still remain in the forecast in the form of isolated showers.

"We will have less of the severe weather, but we can't really guarantee that because we still have moisture availability there," Michael Decker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, said on Friday.

"Dew points will be in the 60s to lower 70s all the way through the week," he said. "So we still have the isolated potential for severe weather almost every day."

Monday's high temperature for Abilene will be 96, rise to 101 for Tuesday and then drop slightly to 99 on Wednesday before bottoming out in the upper mid-90s through Friday.

Areas north of Abilene like Haskell, or south to Coleman and Brownwood, might not crack the 100-degree mark, but with the humidity, it will certainly feel like it.

"The storms generally start slowing down at this time of year, and we can get a little bit more localized flooding potential," Decker said. "We'll have a high pressure over the area, and it's going to suppress a little bit of the storm shower and thunderstorm development."

Saturday is also the official start of the hurricane season. Thanks to unusually warm waters in the Atlantic between the eastern and western hemispheres, forecasters are predicting an unusually active season. But as of Friday no activity has been observed.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Humidity and triple digits starts week, severe weather still possible