Humid day expected with only a few showers

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it will be a humid Thursday with only a few showers in our area.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, temperatures will stay near average for the next few days with the low 90s in the afternoons and the low 70s at night. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid to upper 80s at the coast and the lower to mid-90s inland.

Bedenbaugh also says your morning commute should be dry.

Isolated coverage of inland showers and storms is expected in the afternoon, but rain chances will continue to trend downward for the remainder of the week.

Father’s Day Weekend looks hot and mostly dry. Temperatures will rise on Saturday into the mid-90s for Northeast Florida and the mid to upper 90s for Southeast Georgia.

Onshore winds will continue through the weekend keeping a moderate risk of rip currents at the beaches.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Weather Team is watching 2 areas for development. One is offshore the southeast U.S. and one is in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Neither pose a threat locally, but our area will see continued onshore winds into next week keeping a moderate risk of rip currents in place. The first named storm will be “Alberto.”

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a few showers/storms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High 91/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. High 97/Low 72 (hotter in SE GA)

FATHER’S DAY: Partly sunny. High 92/Low 73

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers/storm. High 90/Low 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storm. High 89/Low 75

JUNETEENTH: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. High 88/Low 73

