Humboldt residents worry about power, water as Des Moines River reaches historic level

HUMBOLDT — Ron Marchant woke up at 7 a.m. Wednesday to see water from the west fork of the Des Moines River nearly covering his mailbox.

The river in Humboldt, a town of about 5,000 people in north central Iowa, reached a record high of 15.9 feet in the morning, according to the National Water Prediction Service. It was expected to crest at 16.5 feet early Thursday.

Though not high enough to reach street level, water did reach backyards and trees along the river. Some cracking was heard as branches broke off and were swept away. Water traveled east at a swift pace, while a few personal items like garbage cans floated in the river along with some debris.

Bettie Youngs looks at flooding from the West Fork of the Des Moines River from her backyard on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Humboldt, Iowa.

Residents along River Drive created levees out of sandbags while some sheds and docks started to take on water.

More: 'I lost everything,' one Rock Valley resident says. More flooding is expected across Iowa

Marchant lives near the Des Moines River, and said the water reached as far as his telephone pole, which is when he "started getting nervous." He went out before water levels rose and made markers on his property to measure projected water levels and hoped the river wouldn't reach 17 feet, which would cover his driveway.

"I'm more worried about (MidAmerican Energy) cutting my power off," Marchant said. "It's still on, but they've talked about shutting it off."

MidAmerican employees were seen shutting off power in some areas. Jan Dodd, who lives eight streets away from the river, said she was more concerned about efforts to conserve water.

"To handle the outflow of the water, (the city) wants people to cut back on using water because they don't want the system overloaded," Dodd said.

The North Fork Des Moines River floods a house on River Drive, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Humboldt, Iowa.

Humboldt City Administrator Cole Bockelmann said residents were asked on Tuesday to conserve their water usage.

"Whether it's reducing shower time, not irrigating lawns, not doing laundry or dishwashers unless absolutely necessary — not necessarily water itself but from things flowing into the drain," Bockelmann said. "We put that message out yesterday and it seems to be working because our flows are pretty stable."

More: Iowa flooding could push Saylorville Lake water levels up 30 feet. What it means for July 4.

Humboldt was initially planning for the river to rise to 17 feet, which was what was predicted earlier this week, but that has been reduced slightly.

The high river levels on this side of the state come as northwest Iowa deals with historic flooding that started over the weekend, resulting in mass emergency evacuations and at least one death. Rock Valley and Spencer, as well as several smaller communities downstream, were inundated with floodwaters that are slowly receding.

Other areas along the west fork of the Des Moines River also experienced record water levels this week, including Estherville and Emmetsburg. Downstream, the river at Fort Dodge is forecast to crest early Thursday at its third-highest level.

This story will be updated.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Humboldt flooding: Residents brace as river reaches historic level