‘A humbling thing.’ Bellefonte Area administrator named PA Principal of the Year

When he applied for the eighth-grade algebra substitute teaching job in 2003, Mike Fedisson never imagined he would become a principal within the Bellefonte Area School District. Now, he’s been named one of Pennsylvania’s best.

Earlier this month, Fedisson was named Pennsylvania Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. In October, he’ll go to Washington D.C. to speak with other nationally recognized administrators and receive his award.

“It’s really a humbling thing,” Fedisson said. “For those of us that work in education, you kind of get in your silo and you’re so focused on the challenges and the successes, the things you have to do, but you don’t always take time for things like this. So when you’re recognized for things, it’s pretty important.”

Fedisson has been principal at Bellefonte Area High School since 2017. A BAHS alumnus, he’s spent his entire career within the district, from becoming a seventh-grade English teacher to the high school’s dean of students to several years as vice principal before stepping into his current role.

Fedisson is the third administrator to receive a principal of the year award at the district, albeit from a different organization. Marion Walker Elementary’s Karen Krisch won the award last year from the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and Kris Vancas won in 2018 for his time at Benner Elementary.

Through his seven years as principal, Fedisson has put a strong focus on both global learning initiatives and improving mental health support for students and staff. His staff has partnered with the Jana Marie Foundation to help students recognize and refer signs of someone in a mental health crisis, along with creating student committees to raise mental health awareness.

“If students and staff don’t have their basic needs met, how can they be expected to perform and learn at school?” he said. “So whether that’s things that are more prevalent and more easily seen, like food, clothing, shelter, mental health is a part of that too.”

Vice Principal Katrina Lee, who nominated Fedisson for the award, said his work in supporting students and staff is what made him an ideal candidate for principal of the year.

“I’m ending my second year here as vice principal and even the two years I’ve been here, it’s really apparent that Mr. Fedisson does a lot for this building, for the students and the staff,” she said.

Fedisson said the award is not only an individual achievement but a reflection of the support from the entire school community.

“We want this to be the pride of the community, schools often drive community support and so we want to be the best at what we do,” he said. “We want to be happy for what we do. We want to look good for what we do. And so in general, I want them to walk away with the same feeling of pride for this place that I have.”

As a state winner in the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ Principal of the Year Program, Fedisson is also a candidate for the National Secondary Principal of the Year.

Bellefonte High school principal Mike Fedisson chats with students in a classroom on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.