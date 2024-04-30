'Humbled by my Own Stupidity': Monroe County DA Apologises After Refusing to Stop for Police

A district attorney based in Rochester, New York, issued a public apology on Monday, April 29, after a video of her traffic stop argument with a police officer went viral.

Sandra Doorley was accused of refusing to pull over for a speeding ticket and arguing with the officer who followed her home to question her on April 22, local media reported.

In a video released on Monday morning, Doorley apologized to the officer and the community and said she would take disciplinary action against herself.

“Last Monday I failed you and the standards that I hold myself to, and for that I am so sorry. What I did was wrong – no excuses,” she said.

“I will willingly pay the fine. I’m referring the entire matter to the district attorney from another county for review and will fully cooperate with that investigation,” she continued. “I have been humbled by my own stupidity and I am fully to blame. I will make this right, I ask for your forgiveness.” Credit: Sandra Doorley via Storyful

Video Transcript

Last Monday, I failed you.And the standards that I hold myself to and for that, I am so sorry.What I did was wrong.No excuses.I take full responsibility for my actions.I fell short of the values I've held for my entire 33 year career.I didn't treat this officer with the respect that he deserved.All police officers deserve respect.I am truly and sincerely sorry.I had just come from work.I was dealing with three homicides that occurred over the weekend.I watched a video where an innocent cab driver was executed and I was still reeling from a frightening medical concern that my husband received that afternoon, but we all had bad days and stress and it was wrong for me to take it out on an officer who was simply doing his job while I previously apologized to him.I will say it again.I'm sorry, police already have a tough job.And that day I made this officer's job harder to the community.I owe you full transparency.Here's what I'm doing to hold myself accountable.First, I already pled guilty to the speeding ticket and I will willingly pay the fine.Next, I'm referring the entire matter to a district attorney from another county for review and we fully cooperated with that investigation.I am going to self report this incident to the grievance committee and I will co-operate with their investigation.Finally, if one of my assistant district attorneys had acted this way, I would have disciplined them.So I'm disciplining myself.I will take ethics training to remind myself that professionalism matters.I've been humbled by my own stupidity and I am fully to blame.I will make this right.I ask for your forgiveness.