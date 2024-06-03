From humble beginnings, to helping with natural disasters, local radio club marks 65 years

LANCASTER -- When a group of ham radio friends joined together to form the Lancaster-Fairfield County Amateur Radio Club (LFCARC) in the summer of 1959, they were embarking on a journey that would see them helping out during the blizzard of 1978 to connecting local elementary students with the International Space Station.

You may not know a lot about LFCARC, but as the club celebrates its 65th anniversary, its members continue to serve Fairfield County in a variety of ways.

How it all started

LFCARC had its humble beginnings in the basement of the then Lancaster Municipal Courthouse, which had been built in 1872. Like many of the buildings of the era, the basement was dark, damp and cold but the 21 members of the club didn't let it deter them. They gathered to clean it up and make it a usable space for the club, including putting an antenna on the top of the tower.

The club shield for the Lancaster-Fairfield County Amateur Radio Club (LFCARC).

The club was always willing to help out with communications for the community of Lancaster and the whole county if asked.

While at the courthouse there was a Red Cross Net and a Red Cross person was there when they had the net. In the fall of 1959, they had their first Field Day. It was held on the Lancaster side of Shimps Hill (on Ohio 158). The club used to hold a Hamfest at the fairgrounds. They also were present at the county fair with Amateur Radio material.

Of the original 21 club members from June 3, 1959, only two Hams are alive today. One is Donald Lama, who now lives in Wildwood, Florida. Lama was 16 years old when he joined. He went on to join the Navy and went to radar school and later to a job in communications for the Navy. Jerry A. Larabee, the other fellow Ham, who lives in Chillicothe, was 18 years old and in high school at the time when he joined.

Answering the call when needed

The worst storm in Ohio history struck before dawn on Jan. 26, 1978. Transportation, businesses, industry and schools were closed statewide for two days. The club went into action with communications to assist local agencies.

An antenna put up by the Lancaster-Fairfield County Amateur Radio Club.

The club partners with the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) for Fairfield County in planning/exercising emergency situations and has provided communication services.

The club also partners with Fairfield Medical Center, where the club has its Echolink Radio System housed there. The club also has participated in the county and in the local Communities in various communication capacities and activities.

The holiday parades, 4th of July parades, Memorial Day parades, the Lancaster Festivals, Millersport Sweet Corn Festivals, weather spotting and tornado spotting, Pelotonia, and the annual ARRL (Amateur Radio Relay League) Field Day Event.

Jeff Payne, president of the Lancaster and Fairfield County Amateur Radio Club, adjusts equipment before the group establishes radio communication with the International Space Station Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Lancaster.

The club also had a unique experience with the ARRIS (Amateur Radio on the International Space Station.) Tallmadge Elementary School was one of only 13 schools chosen nationwide for this exciting encounter with astronaut Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor and it was the club that facilitated the students' communication with her in 2018.

Moving around

In the 1990s Fairfield County owned some land on Ohio 37, just north of Lancaster. On it was a small Cape Cod 1 ½ story house that was used to house a local semi-professional baseball team. After they were dissolved it stayed empty for a while and was in poor condition. The club officers spoke with the Fairfield County Commissioners and asked if we could take over the house for club purposes and in return, we would clean up, repair and maintain the building. It was agreed to and the club set up a radio room, a library and a meeting place for our club to carry on business for quite a while. Years later the commissioners sold the property and the club had to move all the equipment and antennae again.

Fairfield County EMA invited the club to move to their building downtown on the first floor of the Fairfield County Job & Family Services building. Then the club moved again, to its newest and current location, the new EMA building located at 240 Baldwin Drive, Lancaster where they set up a radio system and antennas. They also had their training and education classes at this building along with monthly meetings.

At the turn of the century, the local chapter of the American Red Cross invited the club to share one of their rooms. Club members set up two radio stations and installed appropriate antennas on the building and had meetings there. But later the Red Cross sold the building so the club had to remove its radio equipment and antennas and store them until they could find a new home.

A local church allowed them to store its equipment and antennas. They also let the club use a room for its monthly meetings and workshops and still offer our communication skills and club volunteers for community events.

Most recently they moved its FM antenna systems to a high hill just at the north edge of Lancaster with the help of the city of Lancaster. With the terrain, the towers with our antennas mounted are over 1,000 feet above sea level in the air. The coverage is very good and by using a voting system, they are able to hear where they send their signal.

Current formats

The radio equipment the club is using currently covers the following formats:

The current formats covered by the Lancaster-Fairfield County Amateur Radio Club's equipment.

147.030 MHz FMAPRS

146.700 MHz FM ECHOLINK

443.875 MHz FM PACKET

53.09 MHz FM WIRES-X

Original members

Frank E. Bender, Harold L. Bickel, Larry Coleman, Robert V. Dillon, John A. Dougherty, Don Fisher, Kaye Lee Hartman, Charles R. Houston, Charles J. Kennedy, Donald Lama, Jerry A. Larabee, Jacob M. Lemon, Eugene F. Loro, Arnold T. Lybrook, Stephen W. Miller, Harold W. Reed, Paul M. Reed, Marcus H. Ricketts, Robert C. Skidmore, Stephen P. Spires, George L. Webb.

Club history provided by Mark Urbine

