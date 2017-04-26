Humans may have lived in the Americas 130,000 years ago, far earlier than thought

Ancient remains found in California suggest that humans were present in North America some 130,000 years ago — substantially earlier than scientists previously thought.

A site in San Diego contains evidence that early human ancestors smashed mastodon bones and teeth to make rudimentary tools. The smattering of bone fragments, hammer-stones, and anvils now represents the oldest archeological site in the Americas, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

The oldest widely accepted date for humanity's presence in North America is less than 15,000 years ago. If the findings are true, this would make the San Diego site older by a factor of nearly ten, the study found.

SEE ALSO: A 400,000-year-old fossil offers new clues on how humans evolved

"Extraordinary claims like this require extraordinary evidence, and we feel that the Cerutti Mastodon site [in San Diego] preserves such evidence," said Thomas Deméré, the study's corresponding author and curator of paleontology at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

View photos Paleontologist Don Swanson points at rock fragment near a large horizontal mastodon tusk fragment. More

Image: San Diego Natural History Museum

Some outside experts said they were deeply skeptical that the site is as old as the scientists claim, or that the mastodon bones show definitive signs of human activity.

"I was astonished, not because it is so good but because it is so bad," Donald Grayson, an archaeologist at the University of Washington, told the New York Times. He faulted the study for failing to rule out other explanations for markings on the bones.

John McNabb, an archeologist at the University of Southampton in England, said the study raises more questions than answers. In a commentary published in Nature, he said that, to prove this is truly evidence of human activity, more information is needed about how people even arrived there so long ago.

But archeologist Erella Hovers agreed the study "points to a much earlier arrival of human relatives" than previous studies suggest.

The new finding "has been rigorously researched and presented," Hovers, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, wrote in a commentary for Nature. However, the scientists' proposed narrative about the bone data "has some gaping holes that need filling," she added.

The study's authors said they don't know which kind of early human ancestor was responsible for the bone breaking, since no human remains were found at the site. They also don't know how humans arrived in southern California, though they might've crossed the Bering Strait or traveled in a water craft from Asia.

View photos Unbroken mastodon ribs and vertebrae, including one vertebra with a large well preserved neural spine. More