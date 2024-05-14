Humane Society lauds Acadia Parish Animal Control for rescuing dog abandoned and shot

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish Animal Control staff went above and beyond in responding to an emergency a few weeks ago, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

According to the society, a caller informed the animal control department that someone had dumped a Great Pyrenees dog out of a vehicle, and another individual shot it later that night in the knee.

Animal Control Officers Madilyn Thibodaux and Samantha Granger located the dog in Church Point and brought him to the Crowley Veterinary Clinic. The clinic discovered that a small caliber bullet entered the dog’s kneecap and exited behind the same knee.

“Animal Control Officer Samantha Granger and I were dispatched to the scene and found an Acadia Parish Deputy consoling the injured dog,” Thibodaux said. “The kind deputy also helped us load him comfortably into our vehicle. We are also very thankful to the civilians who called this in so we could help the best we could. Without our community, we could not help the helpless, and for that, we are extremely honored to do this job every day.”

Mardi Paws, an New Orleans-area Mardi Gras krewe which provides emergency veterinary care for animals around the state, paid for his treatment and boarding. The rescue group Labs4Rescue accepted custody of him and intends to adopt him once the dog has fully recovered.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

The shelter named him Luca, and he is expected to recover fully, said Jeff Dorson, HSLA director.

“We thank the hard-working staff at the Acadia Animal Shelter for rescuing Luca in the middle of the night and for the other agencies and individuals who helped him,” Dorson said. “We also encourage the community to support its parish shelter. People can volunteer their time or services or purchase one or more items from their Wish List.”

Dog that spent nearly 600 days at Ohio shelter gets limo ride to new home

People can drop off items at the shelter during regular business hours or ship them to 1530 W. Second St., Crowley, Louisiana 70526.

The Humane Society also awarded Officers Thibodaux and Granger Petco gift cards worth $300 that they can use to purchase supplies and equipment for their shelter.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.