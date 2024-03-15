Humane Society of El Paso receives $20K grant from PetSmart Charities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) received a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more homeless pets for adoption, HSEP announced in a press release sent Wednesday, March 14.

HSEP says that about five million pets make their way into shelters each year in the U.S. and with the help of this grant, the organization will offer medical care to all dogs/cats entering HSEP.

An example of HSEP’s efforts is Tiana, a 2-year-old Husky who overcame many health challenges since coming to the organization in August.

“After coming in with a non-responsive eye, Tiana lost her right eye in August. After recovering from surgery, she became sick and stopped eating. Tiana began to lose weight and she struggled, but the team wouldn’t give up, and neither did Tiana. After a few weeks of fighting, she started to show her sassy Husky side and was eating her meals, gaining a healthy weight. After her recovery, Tiana was adopted by a loving family,” read the press release.

“Research shows that ‘pet health’ is the most important consideration of families when they are looking for a pet to adopt,” said Deb Benedict, executive director at the Humane Society of El Paso. “Many of our animals have medical needs when they enter the shelter. This program ensures these animals receive the care they need. By doing so, we not only help save animals who would otherwise be euthanized, we help build their health and wellbeing so they can be placed with loving families.”

“Shelters across the U.S. are struggling to keep pace with the number of animals coming in and need support from their communities to bring pets and people together,” said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. “We’re proud to support the Humane Society of El Paso and the noble, compassionate work they do to care for the animals that come through their door in need of loving families. Please consider supporting their lifesaving work through volunteering, fostering, adopting, or by making a donation.”

For more information about the Humane Society of El Paso, go to www.hselpaso.org or call (915) 532-6971.

