Human skull found near train tracks in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating after they found human remains in northwest Atlanta.

Officers discovered a skull near the train tracks at North Avenue and Northside Drive around 12:32 a.m. Tuesday.

They called the Fulton County Medical Examiner, who confirmed the skull was human. Police said no other human remains were found in the surrounding area.

The Medical Examiner took possession of the skull to investigate further, but no other information is currently available.

