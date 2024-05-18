Human skeletal remains found by survey crew in Newark; investigation underway
An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were discovered by a surveying crew in Newark.
The Newark Police and Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the remains were found on Friday at 434 East Union Street.
The scene was processed, and the remains were taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner for examination and possible identification, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Human remains found by survey crew in Newark NY