Human skeletal remains found in northern Utah bird refuge

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Human skeletal remains were found Saturday in “a remote wetland area” in northern Utah, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

Box Elder officials say the remains were found on Saturday, March 30, around 10:45 a.m. on the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge to the northwest of Willard Bay. Officials confirmed the skeletal remains were human.

Authorities from the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Weber Metro Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) unit collected the evidence and are working to confirm an identity.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned as ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.