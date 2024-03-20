Human skeletal remains found alongside 15 Freeway in Barstow

The Main Street Bridge over the southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in Barstow, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Human skeletal remains were discovered beneath a bridge spanning the 15 Freeway in Barstow late Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The grisly discovery was first reported about 11:30 p.m. beneath the Main Street bridge, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Duran.

CHP officers and San Bernardino County coroners officials continued working at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a Sig Alert for the right-hand lane, Duran said. It was not clear how long the closure would remain in effect.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Skeletal remains found in Barstow