Human Rights Day is Wednesday at ISU

Mar. 4—Human Rights Day 2024 is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana State University's Hulman Memorial Student Union.

The schedule for the event, which is free and open to the public, is:

Keynote Speaker, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sycamore Banquet Center, Marcus Steiner, co-founder and CEO of the Crane Center for Mass Atrocity Prevention. His address will be on Uyghur Genocide in Xinjiang Province.

Session I 10:35-11:20 a.m.

* The Fast Fashion Industry as a Threat to Human Rights, Sara Baldwin, Dede I

* Education: A Torch Extinguished in Afghanistan, Khalid Siddiq, Dede II

* Who Made Your Breakfast? A Close Look into the Global Food Industry and Your Human Right to Food, Anne D'Orazio, Dede III.

Session II 12:00-12:50 PM

* Trash Talk, Shikha Bhattacharyya Sycamore Banquet Center.

* Water Crisis in the Fertile Crescent, Bassam Yousif, Dede I.

* Environmental Justice in Terre Haute, Daniel Garcia and Spencer Limcaco, Dede II

* Allyship: How to Support LGBTQ+ Loved Ones, Yvonne "Evee" Luna Dede III.

Session III 1:00-1:50 p.m.

* International Human Rights Law, Marcus Steiner, Sycamore Banquet Center

* ACLU of Indiana's Fight to Protect Civil Liberties, Caitlin Teague, Dede I

* Human Rights and Artificial Intelligence: Anticipating the Unpredictable, Eric Anderson, Dede II

* Racial Wealth and Income Gap Experience, Emily TeKolste, Dede III

Session IV 2-2:50 p.m.

* Allyship: How to Support LGBTQ+ Loved Ones, Yvonne "Evee" Luna, Dede I.

* Human Rights and Artificial Intelligence: Anticipating the Unpredictable, Eric Anderson, Dede II.

For more on the speakers and the presentations, visit https://bit.ly/4bXEhlB