Human remains identified as missing person Billy Bays III

Human remains found April 8 in a crawl space in a house at 270 1/2 W. Third St. have been identified as that of missing person Billy Bays III, who had not been seen or heard from by family since July 29, 2022, according to Richland County coroner's investigator Bob Ball.

Bays was 46 years old when he went missing.

Ball said Bays' identification was made through dental records. Cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

Bays' son Billy Bays IV filed a missing persons report with Mansfield Police Department. Family members earlier reported that Bays III disappeared after a domestic dispute that resulted in a charge of felony domestic violence being filed against him on July 29, 2022.

Mansfield police were investigating the remains of a human body found the afternoon of April 8 inside a vacant house in the 200 block of West Third Street.

Mansfield police detectives are investigating human remains found inside a house in the 200 block of West Third Street the afternoon of April 8. Investigators from Mercyhurst University were on scene April 9 to aid in identifying the human remains.

The Richland County Coroner's Office contacted a forensic anthropologist team from Mercyhurst University that arrived the morning of April 9 from Erie, Pennsylvania, to assist with identification. The forensic investigative team members have assisted Mansfield police in the past on other cases.

Ball earlier said the remains were in a small area in a crawl space in the attic over the rear of the house. Ball earlier said some structural work is being done by a contractor to help open up the area inside so investigators from Mercyhurst can better do their job.

The News Journal reported in 2022 that Bays had not shown up for work at Domino's Pizza on Lexington Ave. He had no cell phone on him, and his wallet was found at a place he was staying. At the time of his disappearance, Bays was staying at 266 1/2 W. Third St.

