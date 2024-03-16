Human remains found where NC mom, 2 children vanished nearly 2 weeks ago, police say; homicide unit investigates

Miracle Johnson (left) and Messiah Johnson (center) and mother Markayla Johnson (right) in photos from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a mother and her two young children are “concerned for her welfare” after the trio vanished nearly two weeks ago, police in North Carolina say.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, human remains were discovered at the location where the family was reported missing in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The discovery was made just before 1:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane, off Reagan Drive. Officers say there has not been any identification of the victim or victims.

WJZY photo of police at the scene Friday.

Additional search warrants are being requested for the investigation which is the same location where a mother and her two children vanished nearly two weeks ago.

The two children are 7-month-old Messiah Johnson and 4-yeah-old Miracle Johnson — who are missing along with their mother Markayla Johnson, 22, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Johnson, her daughter, and son were last seen in the 400 block of Orchard Trace Lane, which is the location of Orchard Trace Condominiums near the University City area of Charlotte, according to a police news release eight days ago.

However, the three were last seen on March 3, police and WJZY-TV reported.

“Johnson has failed to contact any known family members and her family is concerned for her welfare,” officers said in the news release.

A 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is listed in the police report as related property, WJZY reported.

