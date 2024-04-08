Human remains found over weekend in Wisconsin amid fears over missing 19-year-old woman

Human remains were discovered in three instances this weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as worries grow about the whereabouts of a missing 19-year-old woman.

Unidentified remains were discovered Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the area of the 3000 block of West Galena Street, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

Milwaukee police are conducting an ongoing investigation in that area in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies.

No further details, including whether the remains belonged to a woman, were released.

The area where the remains were found is about 2.5 miles west of where Sade Carleena Robinson — a 19-year-old described as a "critically missing person" — was last seen.

Sade Carleena Robinson (Milwaukee Police Department)

Robinson was last seen April 1 in the area of 1800 N. Commerce Street.

She is described as 5 feet tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black coat, a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. Police did not share details regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.

Last week, in nearby Cudahy, about 10 miles southeast of the Galena site, police responded to a call of a report of a severed leg found near Lake Michigan in Warnimont Park.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the discovery as a homicide, the agency said.

On Thursday, a search warrant was secured and deputy sheriff’s converged on a residence on the south side of Milwaukee and took a person of interest into custody for questioning. It’s not clear if that discovery of human remains is connected to the Galena remains.

Anyone with any information about the remains found on West Galena is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com