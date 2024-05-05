Human remains found off Kelso, Washington highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are investigating after human remains were found off the highway in Kelso, Washington Friday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., Kelso police responded to the 2900 block of the Old Pacific Highway South on a report of the found human remains.

Safety concerns continue at East County’s largest affordable housing hub

Authorities say when investigators located the remains, they found them in “advanced stages of decomposition.”

The remains were then turned over to the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office for analysis and Kelso police have officially begun a death investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.