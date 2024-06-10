Human remains found at notorious Illinois mine site, police say

Human remains were discovered on June 8 at the site of the decommissioned Cherry Mine in Cherry, Illinois.

A severely decomposed body was found, the Bureau County Sheriff's Office said in a June 10 news release. An autopsy will be required to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death, the release said.

Cherry, Illinois, was the site of the 1909 Cherry Mine disaster that killed 259 men and boys, reportedly the third most deadly mine disaster in American coal mining history.

