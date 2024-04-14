Human remains found at Newport campsite: deputies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains found at a campsite near Newport prompted response from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, authorities say.

According to LCSO, a hiker found the remains in thick foliage in a dispersed campsite just outside the city limits about 100 yards from the nearest roadway.

Deputies responded to the hiker’s report and determined the remains had likely been exposed to the environment for a long period of time.

A death investigation was conducted before the remains were moved by a county search and rescue team.

Officials say the remains have been “tentatively identified,” but they need to perform further tests before official confirmation.

No further information has been released at this time.

If anyone has any information related to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

