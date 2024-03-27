Human remains found near Catawba County creek, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Catawba County after someone found human remains on Tuesday, deputies said.

A Duke Energy worker made the discovery in a wooded area of Sherrills Ford. The remains were found about 200 yards off of Highway 150 near a small creek.

According to investigators, the worker alerted authorities once they found them.

As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were at the scene investigating. They were able to confirm the remains were human but could not share who it might be.

Authorities didn’t say whether they suspected foul play.

Investigators say they spent five hours at the scene. They hope to release more information on their investigation once the autopsy is completed.

