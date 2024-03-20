Human remains found on Menominee Reservation identified

The human skeletal remains that were found in the Menominee Forest last fall have been identified as Dean A. Ford, Menominee tribal police announced Wednesday.

Ford, who would have been 31, is a Menominee tribal descendant and is believed by police to have lived on the Menominee Reservation or in Shawano at the time of his disappearance.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Ford's remains were discovered in a rural wooded area by a hunter Oct. 30. Forensic experts said the remains had been between one and 10 years old.

Ford apparently hadn't been reported missing. His remains hadn't matched a known missing person from the Menominee Reservation or surrounding area, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Milwaukee division.

Menominee tribal police and the FBI are investigating.

Anyone with information about Dean's disappearance or his associates are asked to call Menominee police at 715-799-5806.

Sign up for the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter Click here to get all of our Indigenous news coverage right in your inbox

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Menominee Reservation human remains identified