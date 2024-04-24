Human remains found inside Carroll County home after fire was put out

Human remains were found inside a home in Carroll County after a fire was put out Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office called them to a structure fire at the home at 131 Amanda Lane at 4:19 p.m.

“It was reported there was possibly a person still inside the residence,” state police said in a news release Tuesday night.

After the fire was extinguished, state police said unidentified human remains were found inside.

Foul play is not suspected, according to KSP.