Human remains found in Florida backyard after toes seen ‘sticking out of ground’: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after human remains were found buried in the backyard of a Florida home Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement to Nexstar’s WFLA, the sheriff’s office said that because of when the remains were found — nearly 7 p.m. — authorities “maintained security of the residence throughout the night.”

The owner of the home was reportedly doing yard work when he discovered “toes sticking out of the ground,” a woman who claimed she was helping the man told local reporters.

“We were working inside the house, and then the owner came to us and said, ‘Hey, there is something here. We have to call 911.’ I said, ‘OK.’ I was shook,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told WJXT.

Photos: Fire destroys Los Angeles home of model and actress Cara Delevingne

Another resident described the neighborhood as “quiet.”

Local outlets reported that the Florida Gulf Coast University forensics team was working alongside the sheriff’s office for hours on the scene Thursday.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains, but the family of a man missing since mid-February showed up at the scene, WTLV reports.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the incident will be pending until the Medical Examiner’s Office can determine the cause of death.

Authorities did not immediately respond to WFLA’s request for additional information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.