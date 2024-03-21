Human remains found in Barrington Hills 44 years ago ID'd
Human remains found in Barrington Hills in 1979 have finally been identified 44 years later thanks to DNA testing advances.
Human remains found in Barrington Hills in 1979 have finally been identified 44 years later thanks to DNA testing advances.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
The undefeated Gamecocks head into the NCAA tournament as the top seed, and the odds-on favorite to win the title.
Neuralink has shared a brief public demo of the brain-computer interface (BCI) in action with a human patient.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
SpaceX is in the final stages of certifying a second pad for astronaut launches, which should ease launch site congestion and help the company scale the number of humans it sends to space. SpaceX has performed 13 crewed missions, and all of them launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Last fall, SpaceX workers installed a crew access arm to the launch tower, a key piece of infrastructure that allows astronauts access to the crew Dragon spacecraft.
The 32 team owners have some major decisions to mull over.
Astera Labs started its life as a public company trading at $52.56 per share, up 46% when the bell rang. The company priced its IPO last night at $36 per share, above its raised price range. Astera’s debut marks the first material technology offering this year that TechCrunch is tracking.
Google just announced that it successfully used AI-enhanced technology to successfully predict floods along riverlines up to seven days in advance. The average timeline was five days in advance.
If you're planning a big spring cleaning project, add this formula to your shopping list, stat.
It cooks and bakes just as well, but it heats up in a snap and doesn't turn my kitchen into a sauna.
This dirt-detecting vac has special technology to suck up even the most stealthy of dust bunnies.
Putting your money in a high-yield savings account can help you earn interest and reach your savings goals sooner. Find out how much $10,000 in a savings account can earn in one year.
A Jackery generator can be an invaluable tool. These deals from Amazon's spring sale are even better than the Black Friday deals and save you up to $1,000.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
Police in Florida have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the warrant was issued.
A four-pack of the Tile Pro tracker is down to the best price we've seen this year for Amazon's Spring Sale.
Have you ever thought about getting yourself a dash cam? Thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, now is a great time to grab a dash cam at a discount!
This viral spot-buster combats everything from stubborn pet stains to red wine spills.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signaled it would still need to cut rates three times this year.