Human remains found in Aliquippa
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating human remains found in Aliquippa.
The investigation is happening on 5th Avenue.
Sources told Channel 11 the tip about the remains came from a jail house inmate.
This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew going to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available and watch Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m for the latest.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
11 Investigates: Testing reveals ‘fentanyl’ seized in downtown Pittsburgh was actually cutting agent 2 more Pittsburgh-area Rite Aid locations closing Woman shoots, kills intruder during home invasion in Beaver Falls, district attorney says VIDEO: DA Zappala to visit Kennywood, ensure safety ahead of opening day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts