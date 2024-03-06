Human remains discovered by Jefferson County mounted patrol

DENVER (KDVR) — Human remains were discovered by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Patrol on Wednesday.

The agency said it does not appear to be a suspicious death and there is no apparent threat to the public.

The remains were found near C-470 and east of the hogback along Rooney Road. Rooney Road was closed between Alameda and Colfax Avenue for the death investigation on Wednesday afternoon, and the agency did not share when the road would reopen.

No identity, cause of death or other details were available Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn about how long these remains may have been there, why the mounted patrol was in the area, and the identity of the remains, among other details.

