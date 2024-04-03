Human leg found at Warnimont Park

TechCrunch

The Y Combinator Winter 2024 cohort has 86 AI startups, according to YC's official startup directory -- nearly double the number from the Winter 2023 batch and close to triple the number from Winter 2021. As we did last year, we went through the newest Y Combinator cohort -- the cohort presenting during this week's Demo Day -- and picked out some of the more interesting AI startups. August Chen (ex-Palantir) and Elton Lossner (ex-Boston Consulting Group) assert that the government contracting process is hopelessly broken.